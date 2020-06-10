Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghna Raj’s throwback wedding video goes viral on Internet ; Watch Here

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. The fans and followers of the late actor took to their social media accounts to shares their shock and disbelief over the actor’s sudden demise.

He is survived by his wife who is also a popular actress, Meghana Raj. The actress is pregnant and in the second trimester and the couple were eagerly preparing to welcome their first child together and this tragedy came as a great shock not only to the family members but also the fans as well.

The couple got married April 29, 2018 after knowing each other for more than 10 years, including about five-years of courtship.