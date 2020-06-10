‘India’s presence is essential’: US President Donald Trump Invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to G7 Summit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven (G7) summit. This was announced by India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday.

In a telephone call with Modi on Tuesday evening, Trump spoke about the US presidency of G7 and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership to include other important countries, including India.

Apart from other aspects, two points, particularly with regard to G7, were raised. The first was President Trump invited PM Modi to come & attend the summit. And second was that he also shared his desire to expand G7: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US (2/3) https://t.co/5csenf2qiS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Trump who wants to extend the G-7 has said that the presence of India is essential.

