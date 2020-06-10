Teaser of ‘Bulbbul’ unveiled by Anushka Sharma

The first look of ‘Bulbul’ has been shared by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The supernatural thriller is produced by Anushka Sharma.

In the short video clip, a silhouette of a girl with long hair is seen prancing over trees with a gleam of red moon shining bright in the backdrop, and soft yet haunting music playing in the background.

“Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue,” Anushka tweeted while sharing the teaser.

Anushka has produced Bulbbul with her brother Karnesh, and the film will release on Netflix on June 24.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, Bulbbul is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal.

“The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her (Bulbbul’s) world,” it read further.

Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.