Kerala government revamped its regulatory standards for gulf returnees

The returnees will now be permitted to live in home quarantine after an affidavit signed by the returnee.CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced the new norm in the daily press briefing today.Local administration authorities- Corporation,Municipalities and Panchayat along with police and health department will be monitoring the quarantined for the prescribed period.

Those who have limited provisions for home quarantine shall be provided paid quarantine by the state government.

Visitors to Kerala from other states should submit an affidavit in Covid portal of the state government.The affidavit should be submitted before entering the Kerala border.