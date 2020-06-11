Tirupati Tirumala temple opens doors for devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati temple -the abode of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy opened its doors for devotees today.The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD), started allowing pilgrims to the abode after the successful trial run of the darshan for its staff,immediate contacts of the employees and the locals for two days.The Tirupati temple is the world’s second richest religious center,after the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple at Trivandrum,Kerala.

Darshan to 6,000 devotees is allowed with physical distancing norms. It is likely to increase the numbers as it was able to allow more than 6,000 people to have darshan in the two days of the trial run.

While 3,000 tickets per day will be put on sale online, another 3,000 will be issued at Tirupati to facilitate darshan to those who visit from rural areas and do not have facilities to book tickets online.The darshan booking is full till June 19 as per temple authorities.