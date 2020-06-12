Covid records its sharpest spike in Gujarat today

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat breached 22,000-mark on Thursday after the state reported 513 new cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the cumulative total to 22,067. On the other hand, the death toll rose to 1,385 after 38 patients passed away in the last 24 hours. The relief for the state is the fact that number of discharged persons have increased to 15,109.

The death toll also crossed 1100-mark after 25 patients, out of 38 deaths in the state, passed away in the city alone. The toll in the city stood at 1,117 till Thursday evening.The state’s fatality rate is constant at over 6 per cent, which is also more than double the national average.