Dhruv Batra and 8 family members gets infected with Covid

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Dhruv Batra has reportedly been tested positive for Covid-19.Eight of the Batra family members were also tested positive for Covid infection.

Batra family members were found to be corona positive and were quarantined for 15 days until June 26. Batra has announced that he will be available at the Olympic Association’s office after June 26, when home quarantine ends. Batra’s father had been infected with coronavirus before.

Two security guards along with a house attendant are also infected with Covid virus.