‘Please explain this to Rahul Gandhi that excessive use of sugar is bad for health’: India’s former wrestling champion Babita Phogat attack Rahul Gandhi’s ‘love for China’

India’s former wrestling champion Babita Phogat has came down heavily on former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. She attacked the Congress MP from Wayanad on his stand on the India’s standoff at the LAC with Chinese Army.

“One thing I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. Is he inclined towards India or China? Nowadays his love for China overflowing. Does he have no faith in India?”, she tweeted.

“One thing to ask you too. Do you worry about the security of the country or Modiji’s failure?”, replied Congress’s Media coordinator Radhika Kheda.

“Tell Rahul Gandhi Ji that this is new Hindustan, one that enters and kills inside the premises of enemy. We have faith in our leadership and military. Please explain this to Rahul Ji that excessive use of sugar is bad for health. Congress seems to be terrified of Modiji that is why they are resorting to China to gain political mileage?”, replied Phogat again.

many journalists has intervened in the twitter asking questions to Babitha and defending Rahul Gandhi. For all these the Indian wrestler replied.

” If love for China is nationalism then I congratulate Congress on that. Complimenting the enemy country and speaking bad for own country. Such foreign policy can be a strategy for Congress only. The leadership of the country is in strong hands and we are proud of the army of the country. Rest, the film was made when the tricolor was raised”, said Babitha.

“I have earned something for the country. Unlike you who tarnish the image of the country. I have upheld the glory of India even while in China. What to do with a journalist like you who is sold in the hands of the Congress”, Babita replied.

Wrestling champion Babita Phogat had joined the BJP last year before the Haryana assembly elections. She had contested elections from the Dadri assembly and had lost.