Covid-19 Updates: Saudi Arabia reports 39 coronaviurs deaths

39 more people has died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has also announced 3,366 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Over 30% of new cases were recorded in Riyadh where 1,089 new cases were announced. Jeddah recorded 527 new cases, Makkah recorded 310, Dammam 227 and Madinah 191.

1,519 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 82,548. A total of 932 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.