India prepares to give befitting reply to Nepal by a new tactical move

Jun 13, 2020, 05:21 pm IST

The Indian government is all set to give befitting reply to the Nepal government which has killed an Indian farmer. The villagers in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand will be given satellite phones,

The   satellite phones  provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the district administration  will be given to  49 Gram Pradhans. This move is aimed at boost the connectivity problem  which the are is facing. The areas have very poor telephonic connectivity as even the  BSNL has no major tower infrastructure setup in the region due to its tough terrain.

The phone charges is Rs 12 per minute. One SMS will also cost Rs 12. For international calls, villagers will be charged Rs 260 minute and the same amount for one SMS.

 

