Nepal Parliament votes in favour of revised map including Indian territory

The Nepal Parliament has voted in favour of revised map which includes Indian territory. The constitutional amendment bill was passed in a special session of the parliament. The new revised map includes a stretch of land high in the mountains that India claims as its own.

All the 258 votes were in favour and the house has a total strength of 275, so the amendment bill was passed by a two-third majority.

The new map – made public last month – shows a sliver of land on the east of river Kali, jutting out from the northwestern tip of Nepal. The area includes the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and also Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which are highly strategic areas which India has been guarding since the 1962 war with China.

India maintains that these are part of Uttarakhand.