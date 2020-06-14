500 year old temple submerged in river resurfaces

A 500-year old temple which was submerged in river has resurfaced. The incident took place in Odisha. The temple of Lord Vishnu submerged in Mahanadi river has resurfaced after over 15 years.

The top of the Gopinath Dev temple in Nayagarh district of Odisha is visible again due to the reduction in the water-level of the river as per details shared by an archaeological survey team of the Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage.

The sandstone made temple had an original height of about 60-feet and dates back to 15th or early 16th century.

The temple had submerged in the 19th century due to a natural change in the course of the Mahanadi river due to a flood in 1933. Not just the temple, but the entire village of Padmabati had submerged.