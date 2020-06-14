BJP leader arrested for supporting Maoists

Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a BJP leader for supporting Maoists. Jagat Pujari, the vice President of BJP’s s Dantewada unit was arrested. Another person named Ramesh Usendi was also arrested along with the BJP leader .

Police has arrested him while he was going to deliver a tractor to a hardcore Naxals. Apart from the tractor-trolley, some other agriculture equipment meant for Naxals were also recovered from the possession of the two accused.

As per police the BJP leader was supporting the naxals for last 10 years. Police revealed that he has confessed to his involvement in supplying various materials to the senior Maoist cadres in the region in the past. They were booked under provisions of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, BJP”s district president Chaitram Attami said that party”s senior state leaders have been informed about the development and they will decide on the action to be taken against Pujari at the party level. Pujari had been appointed as the district vice- president around five years ago.