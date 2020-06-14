‘Is it not our failure?’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy attack Narendra Modi government

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has came forward criticizing the NDA government over the issues with Nepal. The BJP leader has questioned the foreign policy of the Narendra Modi government.

“How can Nepal think of asking for Indian territory? What has hurt their sentiments so much that they want to break with India? Is it not our failure? Need RESET in foreign policy too”, Swamy tweeted.

“I had tweeted that now foreign policy also needs a RESET. I shall hence write a new book”, Swamy earlier on Saturday tweeted.

Nepal’s Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend its constitution to update the country’s new political map. The new political map of Nepal now includes parts of India in Uttarakhand. They include areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. .The union ministry of external affairs has said that the decision taken by Nepal was not ‘tenable.’