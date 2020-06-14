MP Shashi Tharoor’s word ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’ makes Twitterati dig dictionaries

MP from Thriruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is famous for his verbal prowess and command in English language.Some of his posts in twitter flashes the tip of his extraordinary vocabulary which coins an entire sentence to a ‘single’ word.

The situation is Tharoor’s recent post in twitter in which he used a word “hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia”.Tharoor’s post came in response to comedian Salony Gaur who was tagged to him by the film director Hansal Mehta.Saloni Gaur short video post made fun of the web series Aarya, featuring Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh.One of the characters in Aarya is rumoured to be built around the life of Shashi Tharoor.

It’s while replying to Mehta’s tweet, the MP used the word “hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia”.

Praising Gaur’s efforts the minister wrote, “Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian. Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!”.

Is Chandrachur Tharoor or Tharoor Chandrachur?Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/gUU3BeqPgu — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) June 13, 2020

the word “hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia”, simply means fear of long words.