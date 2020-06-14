Top Bollywood actor commits suicide

Top Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide. The actor was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. As per his friends, the actor was suffering from acute depression for the last six months. He was aged 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che’. His last release was ‘ Chhichhore’.

Sushant Singh Rajput had hosted a close group of friends at his home on Saturday night. He had gone to bed really late and the house help was not surprised that he was not up and about in the morning. But when he tried to knock on Sushant’s bedroom door around noon, he received no response. That’s when the help called Sushant’s friends, who forced open the door to discover him hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput was born in Patna. His brother Neeraj Kumar Bablu is an MLA. His sister-in-law is an MLC in the Bihar Legislative Council. He is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh. Sushant lost his mother in 2002, when he was only 16 years old.

Sushant Singh Rajput had secured all-India 7th rank in AIEEE and finished his Mechanical Engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering. He had also won the Physics Olympiad. He joined Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and later joined Barry John’s acting classes to become an actor.