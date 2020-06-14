‘World Gin day 2020’, reveled in bars around the globe

The bars and pubs around the world celebrated the world Gin day 2020,yesterday.The Gin day is celebrated globally every year on the second Saturday of June, is a day dedicated to what’s become the most trendiest liquor in recent years.

What makes gin special is that this distilled alcohol is infused with juniper berries, which gives its characteristic flavour and also makes it a ‘gin’.Juniper berries which make the traditional flavor of gin in modern days is infused with a wide range of herbs to experiment with its taste and tanginess.

“Today, without a doubt, gin is a drink that is trending massively. A lot of us love drinking gin. When I was working at bars 15 years ago, nobody would come and order a gin. Perhaps an expat at the bar would order a gin and tonic and that was it. Now look how things have changed. Consumers in India today are specific about the brand of gin they want, the kind of ice, tonic water and even the garnish that go into gin and tonic” ,said Rohan Jelkie the blend program manager at Beam Suntory.