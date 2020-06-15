Coronavirus: Modi Govt provides 500 Railways coaches to help in the fight against COVID19

Modi government has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi to help fight the rising cases of Covid 19.The move comes amid the shortage of beds in the capital. The coaches will help in increasing the number of beds that are required in the care of patients.

These 500 railway coaches will give Delhi 8,000 beds. They will be equipped with all facilities required for the treatment and care of Covid 19.

Amid the deteriorating Covid 19 situation in Delhi, Home minister Amit Shah led a meeting to take several crucial decisions needed for the protection of Delhi’s citizens against Covid-19.The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.