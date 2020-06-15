CPI asks government to take over Mukesh Ambani’s $ 2 billion worth house for treating coronavirus patients

A leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take over Mukesh Ambani’s US dollar 2 billion worth posh residence ‘ Antilla’. The CPI leader has asked to convert it into a coronavirus facility.

Prakash Reddy, Secretary, Mumbai Council has made this request in a letter to BMC. He further said that there are 22 floors in Ambani’s tower with only five family members living in it. Each family member has one floor, and 17 floors are remaining that can be turned into a quarantine center.

BMC had recently taken over shantytowns and slums redeveloped by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to facilitate Covid-19 patients. The CPI leader accused that BMC is taking the shelter of slum dwellers.

“They were deprived of a dignified lifestyle for years. Now they are being asked to leave their redeveloped residences to house the Covid-19 patients. He added that if BMC continues to seize the redeveloped shanties, the residents will be forced to barge into Ambani’s house and occupy the empty space in his tower,” the letter said.

In the statement, CPI leader further said that it is not right to handover vacant land and shuttered factories and mills to builders so that they can construct malls and apartments. These locations must be used to build hospitals. There are countless skyscrapers in the city that have many unoccupied flats that were bought as an investment. The government should form a plan to take over such apartments to shelter coronavirus patients.