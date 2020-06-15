Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes in Gujarat

An earthquake of 4.1 on the Richter scale has hit Gujarat on Monday. This is the second earthquake that hitting the state in two days. On Sunday the state has been shook by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 .

National Center for Seismology said an earthquake hit 118 km north and northwest of Rajkot at 12:57 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Bhachau in Kutch district. The epicentre was 11 km from the town. No major damage to property or life has been reported as per preliminary assessment.