India plays hard on Nepal, Accuses PM Oli to escalate tension in border

After keeping dialogues low-key by reminding Nepal of the historic ties India shares with Nepal,Ministry of external affairs on Monday took an unexpected tough stand and demanded Nepal should find a way to table a resolution meet.Both nations have mutually competing claims over a strip of land on the Indo-Nepal border.

The MEA changing its tone also accused Nepal PM,KP Oli for the current situation in border.“We will wait to see how the Government of Nepal creates a positive environment. Everyone knows what the positive and conducive atmosphere is. It is up to the Government of Nepal to do that. We have already reiterated our commitment on earlier occasions,” said highly-placed sources.

India has tense diplomatic relation-ship with its neighbors,Nepal being the last in the list.