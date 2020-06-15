State government to reopen schools, date announced

The Mahasrashtra state government has decided to reopen the schools in the state. The new state government has announced the date of reopening schools.

The new academic year will begin from July. However, schools will be opened only in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found in a month, while in other areas ‘online schools’ will be functional.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and officials.

According to the circular issued by the government, classes 9, 10 and 12 will resume session from July, while classes for 11th standard will be decided once the admission procedure is completed after class 10 boards results are declared.

Students from classes 6 to 8 will join school in August, for those studying in classes 3 to 5, schools will open in September. The government has asked the school management committees to take a decision on resumption of sessions for children studying in classes 1 and 2.