‘Early signs of financial re-tracking evident’,PM to CMs on virtual meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on his sixth virtual meet with Chief ministers and representatives of Union territories (UTs) said the early signs of economic revival could be seen as the Indian economy continues to open after lockdown. “Opening of the economy will continue”, he said to CMs.

In his meeting with the CMs, the Prime Minister praised Punjab’s coronavirus micro-containment and house-to-house surveillance strategy, asking other the states follow the same strategic approach to effectively counter the pandemic.

PM stressed the importance of ‘timely decisions by authorities’,to counter the pandemic, and added that the nations recovery rate now stands at 50 percent.He also said that the center stands with states and UTs in their Covid fight and termed it the best example of ‘Co-operative fedaralism’.