Sushant Singh Rajput’s death : Actress Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her latest tweet

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire industry in shock and while everyone is mourning his death and sending out their condolences, a lot of other things have left some in shock. Sushant was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty, and also, was suffering from depression. Everyone has been raising questions about how his girlfriend, friends, and other people who knew him should have known what he is going through, among other things.

And so, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has taken to social media in order to spread some awareness as to how doing something like that is rather mean and ignorant. The actress wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.” Now, many have taken to reply to her tweets in order to highlight how no one is blaming them after all and that nepotism is the one to be blamed.