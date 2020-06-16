Sushant’s little nephew reminds all a great lesson when told “Mamu is no more”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta was pacified by her five year old son by a few words which could be a great lesson for life for thousands of his sobing fans.When told that his “Mamu(uncle)is no more”,Nirvanh replied ‘But he is alive in your heart ! ‘

Little Nirvanh kept on repeating these words three times to his mother,as she slowly recovered from the great depths of grief.

When a 5 yr old can say something like that… think how strong we should all be…. Stay Strong everyone…. especially the fans of Sushant… please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so….Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul….Stay Strong!”,Shweta wrote in FB.

Shweta could not attend his brothers last rites due to prevailing conditions.She will arrive today in Mumbai via Delhi.