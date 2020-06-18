India elected unopposed to non-permanent seat in UN Security Council

India was elected unopposed to the non-permanent seat of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term on Wednesday. India won 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. Besides India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the UNSC elections.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted: “Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled.”

Reacting to the big development, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, India’s win is a “testament” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision” and his inspiring global leadership.

“I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I’m deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India,” Tirumurti said in a video message.

India will sit in the powerful UN body from January 1, 2021 along with non-permanent members Niger, Saint Vincent, Estonia, and the Grenadines, Vietnam and Tunisia. The US, Russia, United Kingdom, China and France are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.