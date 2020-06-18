Indian Army dismisses reports of missing personnal after Galvan face-off

The Indian Army had dismissed some media reports that many of its troops are missing after the fierce Galvan valley face-off with the Chinese Army.

The Army muted the claims by the New york times, saying no troops of the Indian Army are missing in action.20 Indian soldiers including a colonel were martyred during the clash with Chinese Army near to LAC.

“With reference to the article ‘In China – India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give’ by New York Times dated June 17, 2020, it is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” Indian Army said in a statement.