Malayalam filmmaker Sachy passed away

Malayalam filmmaker and scriptwriter Sachy passed away. The renowned filmmaker was admitted to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital on June 16 after having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sachy had undergone a total hip replacement surgery in a private hospital, had a cardiac arrest before his second surgery and was rushed to the Jubilee Mission Hospital. However, by then his brain had suffered damage. He was admitted to the critical care unit and was on ventilator support.

Sachy gave up practicing law to follow his passion for cinema. He entered the film industry as a screenwriter in collaboration with writer Sethu. Sachy made his debut as a screenwriter with 2007 film ‘Chocolate’, which he co-wrote with Sethu. The writer duo went on to pen films like ‘Robin Hood’, ‘Makeup Man’, ‘Seniors’ and ‘Doubles’.

Sachy went solo for Mohanlal’s ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Chettayees’, ‘Ramaleela’, ‘Sherlock Toms’ and ‘Driving Licence’. He even made his debut as a director with ‘Anarkali’ in 2015. However, his last film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ gave Sachy his first major break as a director.