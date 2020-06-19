10 passenger trains in Kerala will be upgraded to express trains

A total of 10 passenger trains running in Kerala will be upgraded to express trains. This was announced by the Southern Railway.
The trains that are running more than 200 kilometre will be turned in to express trains. Around 500 passenger trains in the country will be turned in to express trains.
The trains that are upgraded in Kerala:
Madurai-Punalur
Guruvayur-Punalur
Nagarkoil-Kottayam
Nilmbur-Kottayam
Mangaluru- Coimbatore
Palakkad- Thiruchendur
Thrissur-Kannur
Mangalore-Kozhikode
Coimbatore- Kannur
Palakkad – Trichy
