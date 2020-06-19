10 passenger trains in Kerala will be upgraded to express trains

A total of 10 passenger trains running in Kerala will be upgraded to express trains. This was announced by the Southern Railway.

The trains that are running more than 200 kilometre will be turned in to express trains. Around 500 passenger trains in the country will be turned in to express trains.

The trains that are upgraded in Kerala:

Madurai-Punalur

Guruvayur-Punalur

Nagarkoil-Kottayam

Nilmbur-Kottayam

Mangaluru- Coimbatore

Palakkad- Thiruchendur

Thrissur-Kannur

Mangalore-Kozhikode

Coimbatore- Kannur

Palakkad – Trichy