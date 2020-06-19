Fuel prices go up for the 13th day in a row

The price of fuels has increased in the country by the oil companies for the 13th day in a row. The price for petrol and diesel has has rised by Rs 6.51 for and Rs 7.07 in 13 days.

The price of petrol was rised by 55 paise and diesel by 63 price on Friday. The price of fuels has been rised from June 7 by the state run oil companies.

On March 14, the union government has levied up additional Rs 3 per litre from petrol and diesel each to fund its Covid-19 relief measures raising total central levies on petrol are to Rs 22.98 per litre on petrol and Rs 18.83 per litre.