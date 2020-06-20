The 6th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on Sunday. This year, the celebration is centered around the theme “Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family”. For the first time since June 21, 2015, Yoga Day will be celebrated digitally.

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The prime minister will give a live address at 6.30 am from New Delhi on June 21.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after Modi had proposed the idea.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to perform Yoga at their home with their family members while following all norms of social distancing. He said, Yoga plays an important role in improving the immunity and it enables strong mind and healthy body.