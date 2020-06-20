Coronavirus : Sourav Ganguly’s family members test positive for COVID19

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly‘s brother has been tested positive for Covid-19.His brother Snehasish was a Ranji trophy player. Sourav Ganguly played along side his brother for Bengal in the prestigious tournament and once took his place in the final. It is also reported that a few other members from his family have also been tested positive with Covid-19.

According to report, the wife of Snehashish, his mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish also tested positive for the disease last week. Earlier, a domestic help at Snehashish’s home in Mominpur was tested positive, as they are all undergoing treatment and have been advised to stay under isolation..

A senior official, was quoted as saying by news agency that, all four had some health issues and were then tested positive. Their discharge will depend on how they are responding to the treatment. However, reports also clear that they are not staying at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala.