Google removes over 30 malicious apps from Play Store : Here’s the list

Google has reportedly removed 30 apps from the Play Store for pushing unwanted ads and intrusive browser redirects to users without them even clicking on a link.

Google has removed the apps by believing that these are malicious malware and can harm you. Most of these apps add beauty filters to your photos. These apps will not be available for download from the Play Store for new users.

While the apps have been removed, security researchers at WhiteOps have issued a warning asking Android users to uninstall them in case they have installed any of them on the smartphone in the past.

These apps were specifically designed to target the beauty and selfie market and were uploaded to Google’s app store starting in January 2019. Notably, Google’s security service on the Play Store had identified these apps and were deleted only a few weeks after they rolled out. However, in the 17 days of their existence on the Play Store, these apps were downloaded over 5,00,000 times.

According to reports, a total of 38 apps have now been blocked and removed but during their course, they have been downloaded a total of 20 million times making this a pretty significant attack.

Here’s the list of apps that you should delete from your Android devices:-

-Yoroko Camera – 100k installs

-Solu Camera – 500k installs

-Lite Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Beauty Collage Lite – 500k installs

-Beauty & Filters Camera – 1 million installs

-Photo Collage & Beauty Camera – 100k installs

-Beauty Camera Selfie Filter – 10k installs

-Gaty Beauty Camera – 500k installs

-Pand Selife Beauty Camera – 50k installs

-Caoon Photo Editor & Selfie Beauty Camera – 1 million insalls

-Benbu Selife Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Pinut Selife Beauty Camera & Photo Editor – 1 million installs

-Mood Photo Editor & Selife Beauty Camera – 500k installs

-Rose Photo Editor & Selfie Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Selife Beauty Camera & Photo Editor – 100k installs

-Fog Selife Beauty Camera – 100k installs

-First Selife Beauty Camera & Photo Editor – 500k installs

-Vanu Selife Beauty Camera – 100k installs

-Sun Pro Beauty Cameraa – 1 million installs

-Funny Sweet Beauty Camera – 500k installs

-Little Bee Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Beauty Camera & Photo Editor Pro – 1 million installs

-Grass Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Ele Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Flower Beauty Camera – 100k installs

-Best Selfie Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Orange Camera – 500k installs

-Sunny Beauty Camera – 1 million installs

-Pro Selfie Beauty Camera – 500k installs

-Selfie Beauty Camera Pro – 1 million installs

-Elegant Beauty Cam-2019 – 50k installs