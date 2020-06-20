International Yoga day: Penguin books release ‘Peppa Pig and friends enjoy Yoga’

International Yoga day is observed the world over on June 21.The observance of the day by the UN had played a significant part for its popularity all over the world.

Popular kids cartoon Peppa Pig had an all new episode promoting the observance of the day. The episode starts when Madame Gazelle tells Peppa about the visit of Ms Rabbit to teach the piglets how to relax with Yoga. ‘Peppa Loves Yoga’ is an addition to a series of books on Peppa’s adventures.

The 16 page book is published by Penguin Random House and Ladybird Books to coincide with International Day of Yoga on June 21