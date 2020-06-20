The iconic Nokia 5310 back again !, Price,features and availability

The Nokia’s iconic 5310 Xpress music is back again with new features to keep it abreast with todays gen Z’s needs.HMD Global launched the popular Xpress Music edition feature phone complete with dual speakers, wireless FM radio.

The new 5310 also has dual SIM support, micro USB connectivity and a massive battery to keep the phone powered while you enjoy music. It offers a talk time of up to 20.7 hours both on single SIM and dual SIM modes

The phone is available in two colour variants- White Red and Black Red. Nokia 5310 weighs 88.2 gram and is 123.7 mm long, 52.4 mm wide and 13.4 mm thick. The latest Nokia 5310 is powered by a removable 1200 mAh battery and is based on the series 30+ operating system. It has 8 MB Ram, 16 MB internal storage that can be expanded up to 32 GB. The phone sports a 2.4″ QVGA display.

The Nokia 5310 price in India is Rs 3,399 and will be available for purchase online via Amazon and the Nokia online store from June 23. Since the phone is targeted towards music lovers, it features a built-in MP3 player, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack. This device also features dual front facing speakers.