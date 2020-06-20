US names China as a ‘Rogue’ nation,citing attack on India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, targeted China for its ‘rogue attitude towards its neighbour India. The US also used the occasion to highlight China’s aggressive ambitions in South China sea.

“The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world’s most populous democracy. It’s militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,”

Unusual for a diplomatic expert,he specificaly named Chinese President Xi Jinping for his brutal repression of Chinese Uyghur Muslims and extensive human rights violations not seen since world war 11.Pompeo elaborating his attack,blamed Chinese cyber experts behind malicious info warfare which distanced US from European countries.