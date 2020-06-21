3 Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces has gunned down 3 militants in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter. The encounter took place at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Mobile internet services snapped in Srinagar area.

Two of the terrorists were active since 2019 and one of them was involved in attack on 2 BSF jawans last month. The dead terrorists were trapped in a house.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces had erupted after a cordon and search operation was launched in the morning in Zadibal and Zoonimar Pozwalpora localities following inputs about their presence in the areas.

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a policeman were also injured during the encounter.