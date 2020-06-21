Abu Dhabi announces important decision

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that the public parking fees will be resumed from July 1 at 8 am. The parking fees was suspended for three months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

No parking fees are applied on Fridays, official holiday and for people of determination. Parking spaces nearby mosques are exempted from parking fees for 45 minutes from the call to prayer.

Mawaqif timings are from 8 am to 12 am from Saturday to Thursday. The parking areas are categorised as premium parking (blue and white colours) at a rate of Dh 3 per hour with a maximum stay of four hours and standard parking (blue and black colours) at Dh 2 per hour or Dh 15 per day.