Nepal comes with another provocation: Uses FM radio stations for broadcasting anti-India speeches

After approving the new map which includes Indian territory and planning to build army post in India border the Nepal has come with another provocation. Nepal is using the FM radio stations to broadcasting anti-India speeches. This was complained by the villagers residing in border villages.

The Nepal’s FM radio stations close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to endorse Kathmandu’s claim on the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, the radio channels in Nepal are promoting Kathmandu’s claim on the territories which India claims as its own.

The main FM stations broadcasting anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said. The FM channels are located at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal’s Dharchula. People residing in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border can hear the Nepalese radio programmes as the stations have a range of about three kilometers.