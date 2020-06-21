Union government allows emergency fund to armed forces; Instructed to give befitting reply to any aggressive behaviour by enemy

The Union government on Sunday granted emergency fund to the armed forces. The grant can be utilized by the forces to buy any weapon system under Rs 500 crore.

“The three services have been granted the financial powers by the Narendra Modi government to buy weapon systems under an emergency requirement procedure. Now they can buy any in inventory or new weapon up to Rs 500 for each project under these powers,” government sources said to national media.

The union government has also given “full freedom” to give a “befitting” response to any Chinese misadventure.As per reports, Indian forces have been asked to be fully ready to give befitting reply to any Chinese misadventure in eastern Ladakh and other sectors.

India has already mobilised fighter jets and sent thousands of additional Army troops to forward locations along the border with China after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.