Actress Poonam Dubey’s latest song goes viral : Watch Here

Khesarilal Yadav and Poonam Dubey’s Bhojpuri song ‘Luke bhiter ke baniyan’ is becoming very popular. In the video, tremendous chemistry is being seen between Khesari Lal and Poonam Dubey. The song has received over 2 million views on YouTube so far. The pair of Poonam and Khesari Lal have rocked the song. By commenting, the fans are praising Poonam’s look fiercely.

This romantic song is sung together by Khesari Lal Yadav and Shubha Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Rishi Jwala. While music has been given by Avinash Jha Ghungroo. This song is from the superhit Bhojpuri film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’. The special thing is that with this film released in 2014, actress Poonam Dubey entered the Bhojpuri film industry. Since then, she has appeared in many other Bhojpuri films. Poonam is known for her great dance in the industry.