To give Chinese aggression befitting reply India deploys ‘Specialized Mountain Warfare Forces’

India has deployed its specialized high altitude warfare forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to repel any transgression by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) . These forces have been sent to all three sectors in Ladakh – western, middle and eastern sectors at the 3,488 km-long LAC.

Unlike the PLA which moves in infantry combat vehicles and paved metalled roads to move, the Indian mountain troops are trained in guerrilla warfare and fighting in high altitude as shown by them in Kargil War.

The Indian Army has been directed by the government to safeguard the LAC from any cross-border aggression by the PLA. The Indian Army has been given a free hand to protect the borders from any cross-border provocation.

The specialized mountain warfare forces of the Indian Army have been trained over past few decades for combats in the hilly areas of the northern India, and now they have been posted in the border areas to deal with the Chinese.