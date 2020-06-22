“’Yes I am in Bollywood because of my father”,says Sonam Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has brought a strange storm in Bollywood, in which names of many stars are coming out. Many stars are also being trolled fiercely. People are trolling Star Kids fiercely. These include names ranging from Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, which people are hearing a lot. They are all believed to be responsible for Sushant’s death. Salman Khan and Karan Johar are also targeted by the people, but now Sonam has broken her silence in this matter.

She has accepted that she is because of nepotism. On Father’s Day yesterday, Sonam Kapoor tweeted: “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud ”