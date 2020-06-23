Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 17th consecutive day : Check today’s rates

Petrol price on June 23 was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise per litre as oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row.

The hike in fuel prices on June 23 took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10.01 per litre for diesel.

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while the diesel rate were increased to Rs 79.40 per litre, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.