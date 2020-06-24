Indian Air Force airlifts T-90 tanks to ladakh to give face Chinese intruders

To face the Chinese intruders in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted tansk including T-90. This will provide additional firepower to the Indian Army.

The IAF has airlifted dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles using transporter aircraft like Boeing C-17 Globemaster-IIIs and Ilyushin IL-76. The IAF has also intensified its Combat Air Patrols (CAP) in Leh-Ladakh. Both transport aircraft and helicopters have been part of the patrols.

This is the first time since 1962 that armoured tanks have been urgently airlifted to Ladakh.

“This is for the first time since 1962 that tanks and mechanised elements have been urgently airlifted to Ladakh to meet operational requirements and beef up offensive and defensive capabilities when both sides are locked in close confrontation”, an official informed a national daily.