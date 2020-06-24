MLA dies of Covid-19

A MLA of Trinamool Congress died of Covid-19 in West Bengal. Tamonash Ghosh aged 60 was tested coronavirus positive in May. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after testing positive for the Covid-19. Besides Coronavirus, he was suffering from heart and kidney complications.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal and had been the party treasurer since 1998.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, three-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.