Amitabh Bacchans’ toungue twister Hindi word for ‘mask’, fans ask to include in KBC

The ‘Big B’,Amitabh Bachchan is famous for his unique talents. But recently he made a weird and funny post on Instagram.Donning a mask of his latest flick ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ he shared the shudh Hindi translation of the face mask which is now the talk on social media. The masquerade amazed people by translating Hindi and also entertaining them.

He has translated Mask into Hindi in his Instagram post. He shared a photo of himself and wrote, “Found! Found! Found! After a lot of hard work, the Hindi translation of the mask was found. ” He wrote in a Hindi translation of the mask and wrote. But mind you, it’s so confusing that you will feel like using it as a tongue twister for some fun.

Some even said it is hard to remember and spell the word when they heard the translation.Some netizens commented the word should be included in KBC questionnaire.