Earthquake of 6.2 on the Richter scale hits

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday announced that an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off the east coast of Chiba Prefecture in Japan .

The earthquake occurred at around 4.47 am, with its epicentre at a latitude of 35.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km.

The quake logged 5 minus in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.