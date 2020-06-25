Exposure to death of elephant calf; Hunter arrested

The investigation on the killing of ‘Sandola Kudar’, an elephant cub in Rourkela’s Kuanramunda block came to a conclusion. The Rourkela Forest Department on Thursday arrested a hunter in connection with the incident. The hunter’s name is Rupu Barla and he is said to be a resident of Pitamahal village. Various hunting equipment has been seized from Rupu.

The playful elephant calf, Sandola Kudar was killed on the 12th. Rourkela Forest Department official Sanjay Kumar Swamy, who led the investigation said the hunter is arrested and is now undergoing interrogation. Eight teams were deployed to catch the hunter. Mr Swamy said many deer horns had been confiscated from the hunter’s house along with restricted wild life antiques, kept as ‘trophies’ by the hunter