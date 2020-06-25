‘Manmohan Singh government’ was under pressure to compromise on ‘Siachen glacier’: Former Chief of Army Staff makes stunning revelation

Manmohan Singh government was under pressure to settled the ‘Siachen glacier’ issue. This was revealed by former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) JJ Singh. General (Retd) JJ Singh made this stunning revelation to Republic TV.

There was ‘pressure’, possibly from the United States on the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government to compromise on the highly strategic Siachen Glacier in Ladakh in a bid to ‘settle disputes’ with Pakistan, said General (Retd) JJ Singh. General JJ Singh (Retd.) was the Chief of Indian Army during the UPA-I government.

The former Army Chief said that the UPA government and its security establishment wanted to make Siachen a ‘mountain of peace’.

“There was some pressure being built on the government of that time to settle the Siachen issue, it could be pressure from America who was close to Pakistan. Manmohan Singh’s team, which included Shyam Saran, the NSA and others, said we want to make Siachen ‘a mountain of peace’. It was a discussion in Delhi”, said General JJ Singh (Retd.).



The Siachen glacier is the longest glacier other than the Arctic and is 76 km long and starts at Indira Col and comes down to where it meets the Shyok River. It is bound by the Karakoram mountain range on the north and its east. On the west, it is bound by the Saltoro Ridge, which divides Indian and Pakistani army positions in the area.

Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on Earth and is a sovereign territory of India, to which Pakistan has baseless territorial claims. In 1984, India successfully captured the Glacier as part of Operation Meghdoot that put Pakistan at a great strategic disadvantage. India took control of the over 70-kilometre-long Glacier and it’s tributary glaciers, as well as all the main passes and heights of the Saltoro Ridge immediately west of the glacier, including Sia La, Bilafond La, and Gyong La.